Fighters React To Raul Rosas Jr.’s DWCS Performance

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter on the UFC roster thanks to the dominant performance he put on at Dana White’s Contender Series.
Rosas Jr.’s participation on Contender Series drew considerable attention basically from the moment it was officially announced. The show has become the UFC’s primary system for acquiring new talent, but Rosas Jr.’s age alone made him one of the most unique fighters to ever compete for a contract.
“El Niño Problema” was unable to score the finish he had hoped for leading up to the fight, but the 17-year-old put on an impressive display against Mando Gutierrez.
Rosas Jr. established a grappling edge early in the bout, working for takedowns that put him in mount for brief periods and led to long periods of control on his opponent’s back.
Anytime it seemed as if Gutierrez was starting to mount some offense, Rosas Jr. would stay composed and work himself back into command of the bout.
The final scorecards were 30-27 across the board for the 17-year-old, and the performance was enough for Dana White to make him the youngest fighter in UFC history.
Fighters React to Rosas Jr.’s Performance
It’s not every day a fighter as young as Rosas has a chance to earn a UFC contract, and plenty of other fighters tuned in to see what all the hype was about.
“El Niño Problema” is now 6-0 as a pro. This fight with Gutierrez was not only the first fight of his career to go the distance, but also the first time Rosas Jr. had been past the second round.
What do you think of Rosas Jr.’s performance and Dana White’s decision to sign the 17-year-old to the UFC?