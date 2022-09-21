Fighters React To Raul Rosas Jr.’s DWCS Performance

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter on the UFC roster thanks to the dominant performance he put on at Dana White’s Contender Series.

Rosas Jr.’s participation on Contender Series drew considerable attention basically from the moment it was officially announced. The show has become the UFC’s primary system for acquiring new talent, but Rosas Jr.’s age alone made him one of the most unique fighters to ever compete for a contract.

“El Niño Problema” was unable to score the finish he had hoped for leading up to the fight, but the 17-year-old put on an impressive display against Mando Gutierrez.

Rosas Jr. established a grappling edge early in the bout, working for takedowns that put him in mount for brief periods and led to long periods of control on his opponent’s back.

This Suloev stretch attempt by Raul Rosas Jr. was naaaaasty 👀 #DWCS pic.twitter.com/P2SUoluoAu — UFC (@ufc) September 21, 2022

Anytime it seemed as if Gutierrez was starting to mount some offense, Rosas Jr. would stay composed and work himself back into command of the bout.

Letting the strikes fly to start the final round 👊 #DWCS pic.twitter.com/oebmTDJzQm — UFC (@ufc) September 21, 2022

The final scorecards were 30-27 across the board for the 17-year-old, and the performance was enough for Dana White to make him the youngest fighter in UFC history.

The new youngest fighter in UFC history! Welcome to the roster Raul Rosas Jr. 👏 #DWCS pic.twitter.com/tORtYkCdv9 — UFC (@ufc) September 21, 2022

UFC President Dana White was "very very impressed" with "special" Raul Rosas Jr.'s performance on #DWCS 👀 pic.twitter.com/K9XSz53EJj — UFC (@ufc) September 21, 2022

Fighters React to Rosas Jr.’s Performance

It’s not every day a fighter as young as Rosas has a chance to earn a UFC contract, and plenty of other fighters tuned in to see what all the hype was about.

This 17 year old kid is chattin a HUGE game! 🤣

I LOVE IT!#DWCS — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 21, 2022

Wow Rosas Jr impressive! #DWCS — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 21, 2022

This youngster is good 😬. How tough is Gutierrez 👀#dwcs — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) September 21, 2022

Let’s goo Rosas JR met this young man in vegas and he’s nicest kid you could meet but in the cage he’s a different animal @UFC bound #DWCS — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) September 21, 2022

This kid is legit — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 21, 2022

This kid is good for 17 years old! #DWCS — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) September 21, 2022

“El Niño Problema” is now 6-0 as a pro. This fight with Gutierrez was not only the first fight of his career to go the distance, but also the first time Rosas Jr. had been past the second round.

What do you think of Rosas Jr.’s performance and Dana White’s decision to sign the 17-year-old to the UFC?