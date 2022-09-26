Figueiredo/Moreno Unification Bout Targeted For UFC 283 In Brazil

The fourth chapter of the storied rivalry between reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim titleholder Brandon Moreno is reportedly close to being finalized for UFC 283.

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world in 2020, the MMA leader is set to return to Brazilian soil for the pay-per-view event scheduled for January 21, 2023.

With it, the promotion will no doubt be bringing a host of intriguing bouts, featuring local fan favorites. It appears one of the fighters competing in front of a home crowd at UFC 283 will be the flyweight king.

Per Claro Sports’ Rodrigo Del Campo González, a unification showdown between Figueiredo and three-time opponent Moreno is being targeted for the UFC’s return to Rio de Janeiro early next year.

Can confirm final arrangements are taking place for Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo IV to unify the UFC's 125lb title on Jan 21st 2023 at #UFC283. First show in Brazil since March 2020, 1st in Rio since May 2019 and the 4th fight between in little over 2 years. pic.twitter.com/Ntnc5uXU3E — Rodrigo Del Campo González (@RodDelCampo) September 26, 2022

Figueiredo & Moreno Look To Settle It In Unique Tetralogy

Should the fight be confirmed, it would mark an unprecedented fourth bout between the elite flyweight duo in the space of just over two years, all of which had the 125-pound gold on the line.

The pair first collided in the main event of UFC 256 in December 2020. Both were returning to the Octagon on just 21 days’ notice, having had a pair of successes at November’s UFC 255 event. In a five-round classic, a point deduction cost “Deus Da Guerra” the victory, with the bout being ruled a majority draw.

Having earned a rematch six months later with his display against the seemingly unstoppable Figueiredo, Moreno made the most of his second opportunity, submitting the Brazilian via rear-naked choke at UFC 263 last June.

Then, when top contender Alexandre Pantoja couldn’t make the desired date for the Mexican’s first defense, Figueiredo was drafted in for an immediate shot at redemption. He got exactly that in the co-main event of UFC 270 this past January, outpointing “The Assassin Baby” in their second 25-minute contest.

Now, after Moreno set the stage with his interim title win against Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 in July, the pair are set to add a fourth layer to their feud, which has certainly played its part in reigniting the flyweight division.

And having walked out to a chorus of boos earlier this year in California, Figueiredo will be targeting a hero’s welcome when he brings the gold to the Octagon in Brazil.

How do you think the fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will play out?