Following UFC Paris, JDS Again Blasts “Dirty Fighter” Ciryl Gane

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos wasn’t impressed by Ciryl Gane’s tactics against Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris.

Gane defeated Tuivasa via a third-round knockout after getting dropped in Round 2 of the fight. He finished Tuivasa with a vicious flurry of strikes, with at least one of the blows arguably illegal.

Gane defeated the likes of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Derrick Lewis, and dos Santos en route to the heavyweight title shot against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. While he hasn’t made many of his opponents lose respect for him before, during, and after his fights, dos Santos is a firm exception.

Things turned hostile between dos Santos and Gane following their fight at UFC 256. dos Santos appealed his knockout loss to Gane following arguably an illegal blow that helped stop the action in Gane’s favor.

After watching Gane’s victory over Tuivasa, dos Santos noticed a similar moment in the fight which prompted a strong reaction from the former champion.

Junior Dos Santos Rips Ciryl Gane For Back Fist To Head

Ciryl Gane vs. Junior dos Santos at UFC 256, Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a recent tweet following Gane’s win at UFC Paris, dos Santos harshly criticized Gane for what appeared to be a missed illegal blow to the back of the head against Tuivasa.

Que cara sujo esse Gane

De novo batendo na nuca, o que esses “especialistas” vão dizer agora?

.

What a dirty fighter this Gane is

Again hitting the back of the head

Nad now what are those “fight experts” will say about it? @ufc @danawhite pic.twitter.com/EP6NUlwmWs — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) September 4, 2022

“What a dirty fighter this Gane is,” dos Santos tweeted. “Again hitting the back of the head. [And] now what are those “fight experts” will say about it?”

dos Santos was released by the UFC following his loss to Gane. He went on to sign with Eagle FC and lose to Yorgan De Castro in May after suffering a shoulder injury late in the fight.

Gane’s win over Tuivasa puts him back into the heavyweight title picture as he looks to earn a potential rematch against Ngannou. He could potentially face another top contender for his next fight as Ngannou’s next title defense remains uncertain.

While dos Santos is usually one of the most amicable personalities in MMA, he believes that the higher-ups should pay close attention to Gane’s integrity in the Octagon going forward.

Do you agree with Junior dos Santos that Ciryl Gane is a dirty fighter?