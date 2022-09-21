Former Title Challenger Sara McMann Has Parted Ways With The UFC

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann is a free agent.

One of the longest-tenured UFC bantamweight fighters on the roster, Sara McMann has decided to test free agency. News of McMann’s removal from the UFC roster was met with shock by some fans because of the timing of the departure.

McMann has been a staple of the 135-pound division for so long that some thought she would fight in the UFC until retirement. Now, it seems she will be looking at options elsewhere according to MMA Fighting.

Sara McMann is exploring her options in free agency after completing her contract with the UFC, per sources.



She WAS NOT released and there's obviously a chance she just re-signs with the UFC.



This is an interesting fact in the career of Sara McMann. She was one of the first bantamweights added to the roster back when the division was introduced in 2013 and fought Ronda Rousey for the title a year later. She has faced some of the best in the world at 135 pounds, and although she never won a UFC title, seemed to have more to give to the sport.

Her last bout was canceled when her opponent Aspen Ladd failed to make weight for their UFC Vegas 60 fight. This must have fulfilled her current contract and now McMann will see what free agency brings. At 41 years old, McMann was ranked eighth in the bantamweight division. As stated in the Tweet above, she could very well find herself back in the UFC if she makes a deal for a new contract.

