Former UFC Veteran Ben Rothwell Gets First BKFC Assignment

Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell will face Bare Knuckle FC veteran Bobo O’Bannon in his BKFC debut on October 1st.

News of the Rothwell/O’Bannon matchup was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Rothwell signed with BKFC following a long tenure in the UFC earlier this year. He was supposed to face former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson back in May before the fight was canceled following Rothwell’s release.

Rothwell’s last UFC fight came in a TKO loss to Marcos Rogério de Lima last November. Despite his struggles towards the end of his UFC career, he picked up wins over the likes of Stefan Struve and Alistair Overeem in the Octagon.

Ben Rothwell Gets A Tough Matchup For First Bare Knuckle Fight

Rothwell will face O’Bannon, who has been with BKFC since 2020. He most recently lost to former UFC fighter Alan Belcher at a BKFC Fight Night in January.

O’Bannon has accumulated a combined professional and bare-knuckle boxing record of 14-9 during his career. He’s picked up wins over the likes of Lewis Rumsey and Zachary Calmus in BKFC.

Rothwell/O’Bannon will be featured at BKFC 30 at the Fant Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, LA.

Do you think Ben Rothwell will be successful in bare-knuckle boxing?