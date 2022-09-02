Francis Ngannou’s Coach Gives Detailed Update For Return

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou continues to progress well after knee surgery according to his head coach Eric Nicksick.

Ngannou hasn’t fought since his first title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 back in January. He suffered a knee injury leading up to the unanimous decision win over Gane and underwent surgery shortly thereafter.

Ngannou has a plethora of options for his next UFC fight, including the winner of Gane/Tai Tuivasa this weekend at UFC Paris. Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has also been waiting in the wings as he works his way back to a potential return to the Octagon.

Another element of the UFC heavyweight title picture is Jon Jones, who hasn’t fought since vacating the light heavyweight title in preparation for a move to heavyweight. Although some may have lost hope that Ngannou vs. Jones will ever happen, Nicksick says not so fast.

Francis Ngannou’s Coach Wants To See Jon Jones Fight In Early 2023

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Nicksick provided an update on Ngannou and targeted a matchup with Jones as the top pick.

“The fight that makes the most sense is obviously Jon Jones,” Nicksick said of Ngannou’s next possible move. “That’s the fight we all want. The way I look at it is, Jon Jones has been out for two and a half years. If we can’t do it in December and depending on the way the UFC schedule plays out, maybe [it can happen] in January or February, somewhere in that timeline.

“Jon hasn’t fought in so long, Stipe hasn’t fought since Francis beat him, so that will be two years for Stipe in March, so might as well wait another month for the super fight and the fight to make. Honestly, for me, I’d love the Stipe fight again, or the Jones fight, but if I had my choice between the two, obviously I want to compete against the best to ever do it, in my opinion, and that’s Jon Jones.”

Ngannou could return by December at the earliest. It’s unlikely Ngannou will be ready for that event as he continues to recover from knee surgery and still hasn’t been re-signed by the UFC.

Jones, arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time, is looking to become the next two-weight champion in UFC history. His last fight came against Dominick Reyes in his final light heavyweight title defense at UFC 247.

There is a profound interest in making Ngannou/Jones happen and it likely remains a focus of the UFC’s plans for the next few months.

