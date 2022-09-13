Francis Ngannou Endorses One Fighter On The UFC Paris Card

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou feels that one particular fighter stood out amongst the rest at UFC Paris on September 3.

Ngannou was in attendance to witness what was a historic night at UFC Paris, capped off by a heavyweight showdown between former opponent Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. Gane earned a third-round knockout victory in front of the hometown crowd.

Ngannou hasn’t fought since he defeated Gane via a unanimous decision at UFC 270 back in January. While he was paying close attention to the UFC Paris headliner, he also evaluated the impressive amount of talent elsewhere on the card.

One fighter who was making his UFC debut earned the attention of Ngannou, who feels he could be a problem for years to come.

Francis Ngannou Endorses “Monster” William Gomis Following UFC Paris

In a recent tweet, Ngannou praised William Gomis for his UFC debut victory over Jarno Errens.

This kid (Gomis) is going to be a monster if he goes down to BW, he has a serious power 💪.#UFCParis — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 3, 2022

“This kid (Gomis) is going to be a monster if he goes down to BW, he has a serious power,” Ngannou tweeted.

Gomis defeated Errens via a majority decision on the UFC Paris main card. He used a balanced attack to overwhelm Errens and control the pace of the fight from start to finish.

Gomis earned a shot in the UFC following eight straight wins on the European regional scene. The featherweight most recently competed in UAE Warriors and Ares FC on his way to the Octagon.

If Ngannou’s tweet is any indication, the UFC may have a potential star on their hands in the form of Gomis.

Do you think Francis Ngannou’s endorsement of William Gomis is justified?