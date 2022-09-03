Gane Down To Party With “Bam Bam” Tuivasa After Fight

Former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is ready to party in the streets of Paris following his country’s first time hosting the MMA leader, and not just with his compatriots, but also with opponent Tai Tuivasa.

Today, September 3, 2022, fans in France will be treated to action inside the Octagon for the very first time. After a long process to get the sport legalized in the European nation, the UFC is now clear to host events in the country, and it’ll do so on the famous streets of Paris.

Of all the French fighters set to throw down in front of a home crowd, one will be hogging much of the spotlight. Coming off his first defeat in professional MMA earlier this year, #1-ranked contender Gane will look to immediately rebound in front of his fellow Parisians by stifling the power of explosive Australian Tuivasa in the headliner.

While his immediate focus will be on having his hand raised inside the cage, “Bon Gamin” is also looking to mark his first-ever hometown professional MMA fight with some celebratory cups of bière.

And if there’s one man you can count on to be present at a post-fight party, it’s an entertaining Aussie who accepted a fight with Derrick Lewis while “blind” drunk, has developed a patented alcohol-involving post-fight celebration, and owns his own brand of lager.

Just so happens that exact man will be present in Paris.

Gane To Tuivasa: ‘Post-Fight Beer?’

During a fight week interview with the UFC, Gane discussed how he’s planning on making the MMA leader’s first visit to French soil a memorable occasion.

Ideally with a victory, “Bon Gamin” is looking to break his usually low-key post-fight routine by hitting the Parisian clubs with his friends and the other French fighters set to be in a action inside the Accor Arena.

But in amongst that local entourage come the early hours of Sunday morning, there could be a small Australian invasion that would no doubt take the party up a notch.

“If I want a good night, I want a big win for me, of course,” Gane said. “But also for all the French fighters. This is a little bit special because after every fight I did, I don’t like to go to the club. I don’t really like that. But for this event? This will be a bit special.

“So that’s why I want my win, to go to the party with my French fighters, with my friends — with Tuivasa if he wants to drink some beer, with pleasure. I want to enjoy the process. This is not only a war, but this is also the first event in Paris,” Gane added. “It feels also like a celebration. I want a big, good feeling for everybody, you see?”

While it’s easy to imagine that “Bam Bam” will be more than game for some beverages with his in-cage foe later in the night, should he have his way, Gane will be needing some hospital attention following a brutal knockout.

With or without the Frenchman, though, Tuivasa will certainly be toasting to the Eiffel Tower with a Drink West in hand.

Whose beer will taste better with a victory at UFC Paris, Ciryl Gane or Tai Tuivasa?