Georges St-Pierre Will Preside Over The 2022 SPORTEL Awards

Former UFC Champion Georges St-Pierre has been granted a new role.

For years Georges St-Pierre was at the top of the UFC. Even in his retirement, he is still thought of as one of the best fighters to have ever lived. He has found success following his fight career in both health and fitness and in Hollywood, starring in some blockbuster films.

Now St-Pierre has been granted another opportunity. He has been named the president of the SPORTEL Awards 2022 jury.

The SPORTEL Awards will be granted to the most beautiful sports images of the years voted on by a group of experts. St-Pierre will oversee the jury. The award will be given out during the SPORTEL Awards ceremony, on October 24, at the Grimaldi Forum.

Georges St-Pierre Will Be Present To Award The Best In Sports Content

In addition to the best image, other awards for the most beautiful sports videos of the year, and the ‘Sports Book Renaud de Laborderie’ Award is given to the best sports books. St-Pierre spoke to iGaming Brazil about this honor.

“In addition to the missions assigned to me, presiding over the jury and selecting the most beautiful sports images, is above all a great human adventure that promises to be exceptional. Diverse themes in one place, to share our common values ​​and passions”, said Georges St-Pierre.

The SPORTEL Awards run alongside SPORTEL Monaco, a global event hosting many top sports stars in the world. The event brings fans into close proximity to the best athletes in the world.

What do you think of Georges St-Pierre’s post-UFC career so far?