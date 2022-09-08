Giga Chikadze Withdraws From UFC Vegas 60 Octagon Return

UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze’s anticipated return to the Octagon after his first UFC loss has been postponed indefinitely.

According to MMA Junkie, Chikadze has withdrawn from his upcoming bout against Sodiq Yusuff due to an undisclosed reason. A replacement fighter to face Yusuff is being explored right now by the UFC brass.

Chikadze last fought against Calvin Kattar in his first career UFC main event back in January, losing via a unanimous decision. A win over Kattar could’ve given him the next featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.

Before the loss to Kattar, Chikadze surged into the featherweight title picture with seven straight victories in the UFC. He has dismantled the likes of Edson Barboza, Cub Swanson, and Jamey Simmons in the Octagon.

Chikadze earned a shot in the UFC despite a loss on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2018. He would make his promotional debut in Sept. 2019, earning a split decision victory over Brandon Davis.

Chikadze had called for a fight with former title challenger The Korean Zombie without luck. The UFC then moved forward with the matchup with Yusuff instead.

As for Yusuff, he’s hoping for a new opponent as he looks to continue his rise at 145lbs. The 29-year-old has earned recent wins over Andre Fili and Alex Caceres.

UFC Vegas 60 will take place on Sept. 17th, featuring a bantamweight showdown between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong.

