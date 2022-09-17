Gregory Rodrigues Rejects ‘Robo Obama’ Nickname

Gregory Rodrigues has shot down the idea of changing his nickname from Robo-Cop to Robo-Obama at the UFC Vegas 60 media day.

The Brazilian co-main events tonight against Chidi Njokuani at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagan vs Song. The 30-year-old middleweight comes into the bout on the heels of a knockout victory over Julian Marquez. 3-1 overall in the UFC, “Robo-Cop” is slowly making a move towards a big-name opponent but must face a dangerous opponent in Njokuani to get there.

Speaking to the media ahead of his bout, all seemed to be going according to plan, until one reporter asked if he had given any more consideration to the Robo-Obama nickname. Given his arguable resemblance to the former president, it was a fair question.

When asked if he had considered the nickname change from Robo-Cop to Robo-Obama, Rodrigues had this to say:

“Come on bro, I will jump on you here right now,” laughed Rodrigues, “Man, Obama is old. Obama is a nice president, but I’m handsome guys, come on.”

Gregory Rodrigues seemed somewhat baffled as if the point he had just made could not be any more obvious.

“Why you guys call me Obama man, He’s an old dude. Come on guys, I’m young. I’m in my 30’s and dudes saying I’m looking like I’m in my 50s.”

A slight heartfelt groan of sympathy was let out amongst the media, as Rodrigues seemed genuinely hurt for a brief moment. The dignitary impersonator then stated that all the jokes are fine, as he has all he needs in terms of approval already, at home.

“I’m a happy man, I’m married already, and my wife is beautiful.”, turning the somewhat empathetic sounding spectators back into a more jovial mood.

Rodrigues closed off with a little more bantering about the new nickname forced upon him before telling firmly in closing, ” I am Robo-Cop.”

