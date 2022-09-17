GSP Breaks Down Deciding Factor In Makhachev/Oliveira Bout

Georges St-Pierre has today given his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 280 main event, with GSP breaking down what he thinks is the deciding factor.

The former two-weight world champion GSP is known for his high cage IQ . He has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev bout. “Rush” retired following his middleweight title triumph over Michael Bisping. He has still been linked with a catchweight bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov every couple of months.

GSP spoke to The Schmo and gave his thoughts on the lightweight scrap.

“So my prognostic for this fight is that if the fight stays generally in the center of the Octagon, that will give the advantage to Oliveira.” St-Pierre said of Oliveira’s chances before countering:

“However, if the fight goes mostly towards the fence, that will give the advantage to Islam Makhachev. And the reason for that is I believe Makhachev can neutralize his opponent’s best ability by using the fence.”

GSP added: “And Oliveira, I believe, he needs a little bit more space. Especially to move his hips, to be able to strike and do some of his favorite submissions. So I think, for this reason, that’s how the fight will go down, depending on who is able to implement his game plan.”

Georges St-Pierre (Photo: Getty)

Clearly, Georges St-Pierre is in limbo on who to choose, and who could blame him? Oliveira has turned into one of the most must-see champions in recent memory. Eleven straight wins with only one going the distance, against Tony Ferguson. It is a far cry from the faltering featherweight of the past. He looks to underline his title reign by defeating a Russian menace at UFC 280.

Islam Makhachev is 22-1 and has been long prophesized as the heir to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s throne. Also a ferocious grappler with a pressure-heavy game, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in what was an area of expertise for GSP, the grappling.

Who do you have winning at UFC 280? Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev?