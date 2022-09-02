GSP: Usman Made Crucial, Unforgettable Mistake Against Edwards

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre feels that Kamaru Usman‘s loss to Leon Edwards came to a single mistake which led to the UFC 278 head kick knockout.

Usman looked well on his way to defeating Edwards at UFC 278 before getting knocked out unconscious with a head kick. It was the first loss of Usman’s UFC tenure and just the second loss of his entire professional career.

Usman remains a massive part of the UFC’s welterweight GOAT debate alongside St-Pierre. The retired St-Pierre has admitted as much in recent years and has praised Usman for his achievements in the Octagon.

UFC fighters, pundits, and fans remain shocked by what transpired at UFC 278 for Usman. Despite the loss, St-Pierre feels Usman could become a better fighter and learn from the opening he left with just under a minute remaining in the action.

Georges St-Pierre Weighs In On Kamaru Usman’s UFC 278 Loss

During a Q+A session ahead of UFC Paris, St-Pierre was asked about Usman’s shocking loss to Edwards and what went wrong. (h/t MMA Junkie)

“Kamaru was winning the fight, but he made a crucial mistake that is unforgettable at this level,” St-Pierre said of Usman. “He zigged when he should’ve zagged, and credit to Leon Edwards. He did a beautiful setup. It was amazing, and he won the world title. Now they’re going to have a rematch, hopefully, and we’ll see. Things change. You never fight the same fighter twice. You can fight the same name twice, but you never fight the same fighter twice. Every fight leaves a scar, for the best or for the worst.”

St-Pierre knows a thing or two about coming back after upset losses. He lost the UFC welterweight title to Matt Serra at UFC 69 in a shocking TKO back in 2007 before dismantling Serra in the rematch a few fights later.

St-Pierre resumed retirement following a win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. He had teased a potential comeback fight last year against fellow retiree Khabib Nurmagomedov while denying interest in a fight with Usman in the same conversation.

As for Usman, he continues to take the loss to Edwards in stride ahead of a looming trilogy matchup. The UFC has teased an Edwards/Usman trilogy taking place in the UK at a later date.

