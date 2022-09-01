Hasbulla Responds To “Bum” McGregor, Calls For Abu Dhabi Fight

Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has responded to being the subject of a Conor McGregor tweet-and-delete spree by calling the Irishman out for a fight.

Next month, the UFC will make the trip to Abu Dhabi for the first time this year and will bring with it a stacked card. Among the blockbuster showdowns expected to go down is Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw, Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan… Hasbulla vs. McGregor?

If the viral Russian star has his way, he’ll throw down with the former two-division champion at UFC 280 having challenged McGregor to a showdown after being insulted on Twitter.

Following the release of a video that showed Hasbulla joking around with UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, McGregor added the 19-year-old to the list of notable figures he’s targeted online.

Among the rant’s posts, McGregor labeled Hasbulla — who’s previously compared the Dublin native to a chicken in a video — a “little smelly inbred” who he’d love to “boot” over a goal post.

Responding through his official account, Hasbulla encouraged McGregor to tag him in his tweets next time as he doesn’t follow “bums.”

“I don’t follow bums… didn’t know someone was running their mouth. @ me next time @TheNotoriousMMA”

And having seen McGregor delete the posts, as he often does when insulting fighters on Twitter, Hasbulla took that as a victory — utilizing it to make fun of the Irishman’s recent form inside the cage.

Hasbulla wasn’t done there, though.

Hasbulla Tells McGregor: “Send Location”

Hasbulla, who suffers from a growth hormone deficiency, rose to fame through his feud with Abdu Rozik, an individual with a similar condition.

Clips of the pair often saw Hasbulla throwing kicks towards his rival during faceoffs, with that hilarious aggression seen in other instances, such as the punch he landed on Daniel Cormier at UFC 267.

As it turns out, Hasbulla’s temper also comes through the keyboard.

Responding to a post from reporter Chamatkar Sandhu, who shared one of McGregor’s since-deleted posts, “mini Khabib” took a page out of Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s book, inviting the Irishman to “send location” alongside a GIF of him donning boxing gloves.

In the end, Hasbulla was the one to “send location.”

In another post, the Russian suggested that he has a UFC contract now, and invited McGregor to meet him in Abu Dhabi.

With Khabib already set to be on-site to corner Makhachev, perhaps “The Eagle” can work double duty and guide Hasbulla to the kind of submission victory he secured over McGregor back at UFC 229 in 2018.

“I have my ufc contract now, if @TheNotoriousMMA is really a man… see me in Abu Dhabi,” Hasbulla wrote. “Got smashed by @TeamKhabib already. Guess his money from Mayweather ran out and he needs more attention”

A lot of fighters have thrown their names into the hat for McGregor’s return fight. But Hasbulla is certainly not a figure whom the likes of Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira would have seen as competition for the spot…

Could Hasbulla Magomedov extend Conor McGregor’s losing streak inside the Octagon?