Hasbulla Signs 5-Year Contract With The UFC To Promote Events

Hasbulla has officially joined forces with the UFC.

The UFC is branching out and will now be working with the rising MMA personality known as Hasbulla. Hasbulla began growing in popularity a few years ago and has more recently been mixing it up with UFC stars both in person and on social media. Known best for his fighting and racing videos on Instagram and Tik Tok, Hasbulla has quickly found a cult following in the MMA world.

Hasbulla has spent time with the likes of Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov and has also made some enemies with the biggest names in the sport including Conor McGregor. Now, it seems as if Hasbulla will be an official part of the UFC going forward.

Hasbulla Is Now Part Of The UFC With Muli-Year Contract

The 19-year-old Russian who has a growth hormone deficiency has reportedly signed a 5-year contract with the UFC. The news was first reported by Igor Lazorin, an MMA blogger on Instagram.

Through translation, the caption reads, “Husbulla signed a five-year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed a 5-year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but.”

According to this Hasbulla will be part of the promotion team. He was recently seen mixing it up with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. he smashed Volkanovski in the face with a burger and the both of them had a good laugh. This seems like the sort of stuff he will be doing with the UFC, although he has spoken in the past about wanting to fight.

