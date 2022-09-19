Hearn: Beating Silva Won’t Give Paul The Credibility He Seeks

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe that Jake Paul could gain credibility as a boxer if he defeats Anderson Silva.

Paul will face Silva in his next boxing fight on Oct. 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, AZ. It is the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s first fight since a knockout of Tyron Woodley last December.

Paul will face a 47-year-old Silva who has picked up recent boxing wins over Tito Ortiz and Julio César Chávez Jr. He made the full-time transition to boxing following his UFC run.

Hearn doesn’t believe a win for Paul will be enough to silence his detractors. Paul has been the target of criticism for his strength of competition in the ring.

Eddie Hearn Feels Win Over Anderson Silva Won’t Help Jake Paul’s Reputation

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Hearn opined what a win over Silva would do for Paul’s credibility.

“I don’t know enough about Anderson Silva — Anderson is [47], but he can box a bit by the sound of things,” Hearn said. “I just think that Jake’s been a bit unlucky because he was trying to fight Tommy Fury, he was trying to fight Hasim Rahman Jr., and that would have actually given him the ability to say, ‘Actually, you have to respect me now as a boxer.’

“To defeat Anderson Silva, while boxing is still a very impressive part of his repertoire, he’s still not a boxer, and he’s 47 years of age,” Hearn continued. “But he’s a tough guy, he has a huge profile, he can box, and I think he’ll be competitive. I don’t think he beats Jake, because I think Jake is young, and I think he can punch a bit, and I’m intrigued to watch, and I like what Jake’s doing. It’s kind of him against the world.”

Paul was to face professional boxers Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. in separately-booked fights in August. Fury withdrew from the bout due to travel restrictions and the Rahman fight fell through due to weight.

Paul could defeat Silva, though Hearn believes Paul wouldn’t gain respect from the boxing community.

