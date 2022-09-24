Hearn Suing Paul For More Than $100 Million After Accusations

Tensions between boxing promotor Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul have recently hit a new high after a lawsuit filed by Hearn.

After an initial report by TMZ, Hearn will file a lawsuit over $100 million against Paul for defamation stemming from Paul’s accusations of Hearn paying off judges. The claims arise from the ‘Fight of the Year’ contender in boxing between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, in which Taylor earned the nod on the scorecards.

Hearn and Paul teamed up to co-promote the Taylor/Serrano showdown, though any amiability has disintegrated after the post-fight accusations.

“Both legally and ethically there is a clear line separating opinion from defamatory lies,” Frank Salzano, Hearn’s attorney told TMZ. “Jake Paul knows that, and he purposely crossed that line when he wrongly accused Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn of fixing fights.

“Nonetheless, he was still given an opportunity to retract his defamatory statements and refused to. Now he will face the legal consequences of his actions as Matchroom and Mr. Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100 million given the value and goodwill attached to the Matchroom business and the harmful nature of Mr. Paul’s comments.”

Eddie Hearn Suing Jake Paul For Defamation

Paul claims Hearn fixed the Taylor/Serrano fight by paying off judge Glenn Feldman, who scored the fight 97-93 in favor of Taylor. Judge Benoit Roussel scored it 96-94 for Serrano while Guido Cavalieri scored it 96-93 for Taylor.

Feldman also was the target of Paul’s following his scorecard in favor of Anthony Joshua in his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Hearn has also been critical of Paul’s place in boxing following the YouTuber’s recent wins over former MMA fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. He has also downplayed the impact a Paul win over Anderson Silva would have on his boxing reputation.

Paul will face Silva next month in his boxing return, and he may have a big legal battle on his hands against Hearn in the coming weeks and months.

