Hill Responds To Comments On Physique: “What They Look Like?”

Surging UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill has responded to those who seek to criticize his physique.

At UFC Vegas 59, Hill took another sizeable step towards gold, becoming the first man to stop Thiago Santos with strikes since 2018.

With the fourth-round TKO victory, which came in the event’s headliner, “Sweet Dreams” maintained his perfect Apex record, extended his win streak to three, and rose to #6 on the 205-pound ladder.

But while the exciting main event contest and Hill’s continued surge up the light heavyweight ranks was rightfully the main talking point coming out of the promotion’s latest Fight Night, one bizarre topic caught the attention of some in the community.

Jamahal Hill: ‘I’m Not Built Like Most LHWs’

In the buildup to his latest outing, a number of fans commented on Hill’s physique, which is not as muscular as many in the light heavyweight division.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Hill hit back at the individuals who choose to comment on his appearance, questioning what those who hide behind their keyboards look like.

Acknowledging that he doesn’t share the same build as many at 205 pounds, Hill noted that he doesn’t feel the need to, given the success he’s had in his career to date.

“What they look like? It’s funny ’cause most of them don’t even have profile pictures,” Hill said. “They don’t even put themselves — not even their face. That’s funny. I’m not built like most guys at 205. They have a lot of muscle, they’re bulkier; things like that. I don’t feel the need to be built that way. I’m actually not flabby, I’m not big; I’m solid. If you actually felt my frame, I’m solid. Thiago just had bigger muscles.

“I don’t know, man, it’s just one of those weird things people are obsessed with, the visual. It’s funny. Hey man, I’ll take anything where I can make a laugh or spread some content about it,” Hill added. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

It’s safe to say that nothing is “broke,” with Hill now knocking on the door of title contention with his latest performance.

