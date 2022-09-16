Holland Addresses Failed UFC 279 Glove Touch Vs. Chimaev

Kevin Holland has spoken out about the alleged fake glove touch by Khamzat Chimaev as the action in their fight began at UFC 279.

Holland lost to Chimaev via first-round submission in the UFC 279 co-main event. The fight came together just hours before the event after Chimaev missed weight, forcing the UFC to pair six fighters with different opponents.

Holland and Chimaev were paired after their UFC 279 backstage altercation at the pre-fight press conference. The altercation resulted in the UFC canceling the pre-fight press conference for the first time in the promotion’s history.

Tensions built as Chimaev and Holland made their walks to the Octagon. After a glove touch before the fight, Holland attempted another glove touch as the first round began before Chimaev smothered him with a takedown.

Kevin Holland Responds To Alleged Fake Glove Touch By Khamzat Chimaev

During a recent live stream, Holland was asked why he tried to touch gloves with Chimaev in the Octagon.

“I don’t know why I touched gloves. I’m a good guy,” Holland said. “I’m a good guy but a dumb guy. Maybe that’s just what it is.”

Holland entered the last-second fight with Chimaev off of back-to-back wins over Alex Oliveira and Tim Means. He seems to have found a new home at welterweight after an up-and-down tenure at middleweight.

Chimaev was supposed to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 headliner before his weight miss. He appears to be targeting a move to middleweight to contend at 185lbs following his recent weight-cutting struggles.

Chimaev turned into a heel amongst UFC fans following his weight debacle. He seemed to relish in the chaos surrounding UFC 279 and ended up earning a first-round finish.

Some have accused Chimaev of demonstrating bad sportsmanship, though Holland seems more concerned with the result of the fight than whether or not pleasantries were exchanged.

Did Kevin Holland make a mistake by trying to touch gloves against Khamzat Chimaev?