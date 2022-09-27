Holly Holm Names Preferred Opponent For Big Return Fight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm wants to run it back with the woman who knocked her off the bantamweight throne.

Holm hasn’t fought since a controversial loss to Ketlen Vieira via a split decision back in May. Despite outlanding Vieira in almost every facet of the fight, Vieira earned the nod on two of the judges’ scorecards.

The 40-year-old Holm had won back-to-back fights over Irene Aldana and Raquel Pennington before injury woes forced a long hiatus from competition. After arguably one of the most heartbreaking losses of her career, she’s looking to come back with a vengeance.

Holm is still recovering from recent surgery but is focused on a return to the Octagon next year against a familiar foe.

Holly Holm Eying Miesha Tate Rematch In 2023

Holm detailed her plans in a recent interview with ESPN.

“I’m open and ready to fight anyone, but it would come full circle with Miesha,” Holm said. “I know she went down in weight in her last fight and I don’t know what her thoughts would be on coming back up [to bantamweight], but if that’s a fight I could get back and avenge a loss, I’d love to. It’s not the only thing I’m looking at, but it’s at the top of the list.”

In her first title defense after her mammoth upset of Ronda Rousey, Holm lost to Tate in come-from-behind fashion at UFC 196. She then lost back-to-back decisions to Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie.

Tate’s next move in the UFC is unclear after her flyweight debut against Lauren Murphy fell short at UFC Long Island. She’s open to either a return to bantamweight or giving flyweight another go.

Holm and Tate believe they can still compete with the best female fighters in the UFC and a matchup between them could make sense for both sides.

