Hooker Names Possible Boxing Opponents For Diaz

Dan Hooker has some ideas for Nate Diaz‘s boxing career.

It seems as if Nate Diaz is done with his UFC career, at least for now and he could be looking at a move to boxing. In the leadup to his UFC 279 fight, Diaz was expressing his desire to try something new and stated that he may be making a move to another sport.

Although he did not exactly say boxing would be next, he has stated his desire to make that transition in the past and many believe it is the next logical step for him.

Dan Hooker Sees A Career For Nate Diaz In Boxing

Many UFC and MMA fighters have been making that crossover to boxing, especially into lucrative fights with big named boxers such as the Paul brothers. Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren are a few who have or will be fighting Jake Paul and making big money for doing so. Could Nate be next? Dan Hooker thinks so.

“He’s going to boxing, right? That’s the breadcrumb he was laying out,” Hooker said to The AllStar. “Obviously, he’s not gonna go and try to fight an elite-level boxer; Canelo Álvarez or someone like that. It’s just impractical.

“He’s a very good boxer for mixed martial arts… you can’t compare the two skill sets (MMA striking and boxing). It would be like Canelo trying to beat Nate in a jiu-jitsu contest. That’s how I’d compare the difference in skill level.”

© Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Hooker thinks that Diaz is not ready to fight the top-tier boxers at this point in his career. Although Diaz has risen in popularity over the last few years, he has only won two of his last five fights. Despite the perceived lack of skill, Hooker thinks Diaz could make a lot of money in boxing riding his name alone.

“So, obviously I feel like the Paul brothers, to some extent, would be a great matchup. Or even potentially, I’m sure you could drag Floyd Mayweather out for an exhibition at the top of a Dubai tower. That would interest a guy like Nate Diaz… I think that would be a strong possibility. Nate’s a big PPV seller, Mayweather’s a big PPV seller. I’m sure (Diaz) will make more money in that than he has in his entire UFC career… I would watch it.”

Much like Diaz, Hooker has also seen more losses than win as of late. He is looking for a win following two losses and a move to featherweight. Hooker will be making his next appearance in the UFC on November 12 in New York City against Claudio Puelles.

Do you agree with Hooker’s assessment of Nate Diaz’s possible boxing career?