Fighters React To Body Upkick KO By Irene Aldana At UFC 279

Irene Aldana scored one of the most unique finishes you will ever see, against Macy Chiasson at UFC 279.

At the end of a wild fight week, Aldana and Chiasson squared off on the main card of the UFC 279 pay-per-view event, in a pivotal matchup at a 140lb catchweight. The Mexican fighter was fresh off of a victory against Yana Kunistskaya and was looking to continue that momentum with a win in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Irene Aldana Upkicks Macy Chiasson To The Body

When the referee signaled for the two ladies to start fighting, Irene Aldana and Macy Chiasson immediately went to war. The back and forth scrap saw both ladies score massive positions on the ground, with Chiasson showing insane toughness by surviving some tight submission attempts.

It was an upkick from Aldana, off of her back, that led to the finish, but interesting enough it was because it landed to the liver, not the head, shutting down the body of Chiasson. Following this win, the MMA world could not contain their amazement at what was just witnessed.

“Crazy ending to a very competitive and fun fight…well done ladies” wrote Alexander Volkanovski on Twitter.

“Whaaat I’m practicing that shit lbs” said Jamahal Hill.

“Heel to the liver and victory for Irene Aldana, victory for Mexico… victory for Latin America,” noted Gaston Reyno.

“Wild. 3rd ever up-kick ko. Niko Price Irene Aldana Me,” said Jon Fitch.

“Holy mackerel Irene Aldana with the smooth sub attempts!!” commented Roxanne Modafferi.

“An entire generation of fighters just got inspired lol” said Terrence McKinney.

“Heel kick to the liver! Viva la Mexico!” Henry Cejudo wrote, tagging Irene Aldana.

“I’ve never seen that in the history of the sport !” wrote former champ Chris Weidman.

It goes without saying that this win from Irene Aldana is one of the most unique that the sport has ever seen. It will be interesting to see if more fighters try to follow in her footsteps moving forward, after UFC 279.

What went through your mind while watching this crazy finish?