Makhachev Gives Detailed Summary Of How He’ll Beat Oliveira

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev foresees a dominant showing against Charles Oliveira in the upcoming UFC 280 headliner.

Makhachev will battle Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira had to vacate the lightweight title ahead of UFC 274 due to a missed weight cut but would end up finishing Justin Gaethje in their fight.

Oliveira is considered by many to be the uncrowned champion of the UFC lightweight division. Makhachev is arguably his toughest test to date following the Khabib Nurmagomedov-protégé’s win streak.

Makhachev, just like his Dagestani colleagues, isn’t lacking confidence ahead of the biggest fight of his career, so much so that he’s willing to predict exactly how his fight with Oliveira will play out.

In a recent tweet, Makhachev gave fans a hint of what they could potentially see at UFC 280.

First round warm up, second round drag him to deep water, third round get business done Inshallah ✅ Can’t wait for Oct 22 👊🏼 @ufc https://t.co/WaLUK0Ngtz — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 14, 2022

Makhachev most recently picked up wins over Bobby Green and Dan Hooker on the way to the title shot. He was supposed to face Beneil Dariush back in February before Dariush withdrew due to an injury.

Oliveira earned the then-vacant title over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 after Nurmagomedov retired. He went on to defend the belt against Dustin Poirier last December before earning a first-round submission of Gaethje at UFC 274.

If Makhachev’s prophecy becomes reality, it could be a smooth night in the Octagon for the Dagestani star.

