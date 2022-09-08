Israel Adesanya Gives Alex Pereira A Rating On The ‘Threat Meter’

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s recent performances in MMA ahead of UFC 281.

Adesanya will face Pereira in a rematch of their two fights in Glory Kickboxing. Pereira defeated the middleweight champion twice in Glory and is the only fighter in any combat sport to knock him out.

Adesanya and Pereira will square off once again in the UFC 281 headliner on Nov. 12. This comes after Pereira earned three-straight wins to begin his UFC tenure, including most recently in a vicious knockout of Sean Strickland.

While Adesanya is familiar with Pereira’s skillset, he isn’t worried about any danger that he could potentially present.

Israel Adesanya Doesn’t Consider Alex Pereira Much Of A Threat

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent interview with Combat TV, Adesanya was asked to evaluate Pereira’s skillset in MMA.

“Threat meter, to be honest, as an MMA fighter… I’ll give him a six, if I’m being honest…Completely honest: threat meter six,” Adesanya answered. “There’s one thing he’s really good at. It’s that left hook and that’s what he catches many people with. He’s not going to catch me with a flying knee.

“Left hook, that’s the main thing to look forward to… Yeah, if I can take care of that, I can take care of everything else.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Adesanya most recently outpointed Jared Cannonier via a unanimous decision at UFC 276. Before that, he defeated former champion Robert Whittaker in a title rematch at UFC 272.

Pereira’s knockout of Strickland, as well as his UFC debut finish of Andreas Michailidis, shows many potential threats in his repertoire. He signed with the UFC last year after winning multiple titles in Glory.

Adesanya will have the chance to not only get revenge against Pereira but also show that Pereira is little to fear when it comes to his title aspirations.

What is your prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira?