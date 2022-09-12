Israel Adesanya: Khamzat Chimaev Is A Bi**h

As impressive as his performance was at UFC 279, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has noted that Khamzat Chimaev is still a “b*tch.”

This past weekend in Las Vegas, Chimaev extended his perfect professional record to 12-0 in a matchup that was just one day in the making. “Borz” was originally scheduled to headline opposite MMA superstar Nate Diaz, but after a massive weight miss, the main card had to be altered.

Representing two of six fighters paired with new foes, Chimaev and Kevin Holland went toe-to-toe in the co-main event, with the Chechen-born Swede returning to dominant first-round finishes following his 15-minute war with Gilbert Burns earlier this year.

DOMINATION FROM THE SECONDS INTO THE FIGHT 😱 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/LAnAhymZGq — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022

While most have given Chimaev credit for his performance against “Trailblazer,” who submitted to a D’Arce choke, the main talking point post-fight still surrounds the #3-ranked welterweight’s fight week indiscretions.

And the list of fans, pundits, and fighters criticizing Chimaev’s weight miss now includes the middleweight king.

Adesanya Joins Lists Of Chimaev Detractors After Weight Miss

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya can be seen reacting to the UFC 279 main card.

Discussing Chimaev’s triumph, “The Last Stylebender” gave Holland credit for his efforts to combat the Chechen’s smothering grappling game. But while Adesanya acknowledged Chimaev’s dominance, he insisted that he’s still a “b*tch” for missing weight.

“Sh*t was crazy. Khamzat… Shout out to Kevin… Good sh*t. He held a good account of himself; scrambling, sticking to the position,” Adesanya said. “But Khamzat was just a step ahead, two steps ahead even. But he missed weight, so he a b*tch for that.”

Chimaev, who knocked Gerald Meerschaert out at middleweight in his third UFC outing, has long discussed his multi-weight ambitions, which includes a crowning at 185 pounds.

While it appeared he’d be looking to conquest the welterweight division first, perhaps the struggles on the scale will see Adesanya preparing for a date in the cage with “Borz” sooner rather than later.

What was your take on Khamzat Chimaev’s weight miss ahead of UFC 279?