Israel Adesanya Drops “Official Trailer” For Pereira UFC 281 Bout

Israel Adesanya knows he is in for one of the biggest fights of his MMA career at UFC 281, and he is doing his best to promote that.

UFC 281’s main event will see a middleweight title clash between Adesanya, and his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Despite criticisms of his recent performances, fans are excited to see this fight because Pereira is the only man to ever knock out “The Last Stylebender,” holding a pair of wins over him before either man transitioned to the UFC.

Israel Adesanya Drops Alex Pereira Fight Trailer

With anticipation starting to build for this November 12th matchup, fans are digging into the deeper storylines that go into the fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The middleweight champion decided to do the majority of the hard work for those fans by putting together an excellently crafted trailer to paint the picture of what is to come.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the storyline is painted in a near-perfect way, with Adesanya walking through the two fights with Pereira, saying that he thought he won the first one and was on his way to winning the second before the knockout.

“That’s a beautiful story for (Pereira), but I’m still here,” Adesanya said. “A guy like that, he’s a beast. If you can make that look easy, it just makes you look legendary.”

This trailer does an excellent job of simultaneously telling the story of Israel Adesanya attempting to find redemption, while also demonstrating how Alex Pereira is an absolutely terrifying force with the power to end a fight at a moment’s notice. UFC 281 is still several weeks away, but after watching this video, that November 12th date can not come quick enough.

Who are you taking in the UFC 281 main event?