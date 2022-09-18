Fighters React To Jackson’s Quick Win At UFC Vegas 60

Damon Jackson made short work of Pat Sabatini in their featherweight bout serving as the featured prelim for UFC Vegas 60.
After a brief feeling out period on the feet, Sabatini came forward and immediately ate a front kick from Jackson. With his opponent clearly rocked, Jackson landed a few more punches before getting the fight to the ground.
“Action” ended up on the 31-year-old’s back and poured on strikes until a verbal tap ended things just over a minute into the bout.
Jackson lost his brother just a week before the fight, and the 34-year-old was visibly emotional immediately following his victory.
UFC Fighters React To Jackson’s Win
Jackson’s dominant performance under less-than-ideal circumstances impressed a number of his fellow UFC fighters.
Although things ended quickly, this bout between Jackson and Sabatini was highlighted earlier this week as the event’s MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap.
MMA News has all of the results and highlights from UFC Vegas 60, including Daman Jackson’s emotional win over Pat Sabatini?