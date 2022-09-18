Fighters React To Jackson’s Quick Win At UFC Vegas 60

Damon Jackson made short work of Pat Sabatini in their featherweight bout serving as the featured prelim for UFC Vegas 60.

After a brief feeling out period on the feet, Sabatini came forward and immediately ate a front kick from Jackson. With his opponent clearly rocked, Jackson landed a few more punches before getting the fight to the ground.

“Action” ended up on the 31-year-old’s back and poured on strikes until a verbal tap ended things just over a minute into the bout.

Jackson lost his brother just a week before the fight, and the 34-year-old was visibly emotional immediately following his victory.

UFC Fighters React To Jackson’s Win

Jackson’s dominant performance under less-than-ideal circumstances impressed a number of his fellow UFC fighters.

Jackson with a quick TKO #UFCVegas60 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) September 17, 2022

Danggggggg…. Thought pat would win but super happy for Jackson that’s a tough thing to overcome #UFCVegas60 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 17, 2022

Wow. I can't even imagine. What a win! Congrats to Action Jackson 🔥❤️ #UFCVegas60 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) September 17, 2022

I did not see that coming. This is why we fight because you just never know what can happen in there! #UFCVegas60 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 17, 2022

Congrats @damonbjackson beautifully timed kick. Well deserved 👏 — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) September 17, 2022

Although things ended quickly, this bout between Jackson and Sabatini was highlighted earlier this week as the event’s MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap.

