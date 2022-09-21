Jailton Almeida To Return Vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov At UFC 280

Rising UFC prospect Jailton Almeida will make the quick turnaround to fight Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 280 on Oct. 22.

News of the Almeida/Abdurakhimov booking was first reported by AgFight.

Almeida fought at UFC 279 just weeks ago against Anton Turkalj, earning a first-round submission and post-fight ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus. The light-heavyweight/heavyweight hybrid has won 12 in a row in his MMA career.

Almeida earned a shot in the UFC following a first-round finish of Nasrudin Nasrudinov on Dana White‘s Contender Series last year. He went on to finish Danilo Marques in just under three minutes in his UFC debut back in February.

Jailton Almeida Faces His Toughest UFC Test Against Shamil Abdurakhimov

The UFC booked Almeida vs. Abdurakhimov for UFC 279 before travel visa issues forced Abdurakhimov to withdraw. UFC 280 will be the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi.

Almeida will face a veteran Abdurakhimov who has faced a slew of top contenders in the heavyweight division. He has wins over the likes of Marcin Tybura, Andrei Arlovski, and Walt Harris in his UFC tenure.

Abdurakhimov is looking to get back in the win column after recent losses to Curtis Blaydes, Chris Daukaus, and Sergei Pavlovich.

The Almeida/Abdurakhimov booking adds to a stacked UFC 280 card. The event is headlined by two title fights and a slew of top names from across the promotion.

What is your prediction for Jailton Almeida vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov?