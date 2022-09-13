Jake Paul/Anderson Silva Press Conference #2 Highlights/Faceoff

Jake Paul and UFC legend Anderson Silva came face-to-face for a second time in as many days ahead of their Oct. 29 boxing match.

After their first pre-fight press conference on Monday, Paul and Silva went on the road to Phoenix, AZ for a second media day. The two will square off in the boxing ring as Silva looks to be the first man to defeat Paul.

Paul will make his 2022 debut after a knockout over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley last December. He’s promising a similar fate for Silva when they fight next month.

Silva is also undefeated in boxing following a legendary career in MMA. He’s picked up recent boxing wins over the likes of UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz and Julio César Chávez Jr.

While there seems to be mutual respect between Paul and Silva, both men are confident ahead of fight night.

You can check out the pre-fight press conference highlights, along with their second faceoff, below.

Fighters Arrive

Jake Paul Steps Up Fighter Pay Attack On Dana White

Jake Paul calls out Dana White for not paying UFC fighters the bag #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/V3hw7DkLTJ — 2ToneDaSupastar (@2ToneDaSupastar) September 13, 2022

Anderson Silva Open To Nate Diaz Fight

Anderson Silva on if he would fight Nate Diaz.#PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/7Po34dq4Td — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 13, 2022

Jake Paul Poses With Young Fans

No Friendly Gestures Planned In The Ring

“He’s really nice up here… but he’s got the killer mindset.” @jakepaul talks about fighters flipping the switch once that bell rings 🥊 pic.twitter.com/jqKCheflk2 — betr (@betr) September 13, 2022

Faceoff

Full Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva Press Conference No. 2

