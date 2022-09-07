Jake Paul Explains The Weight Limit Set For Silva Fight

Jake Paul has explained why his upcoming fight against Anderson Silva will be contested at a 187-pound weight limit.

In Silva, Paul takes on one of the all-time MMA greats, as well as a boxer with a recent knockout on his record. Anderson Silva took out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr back in 2021 by knockout, before doing the same to former MMA fighter Tito Ortiz.

Many questioned what weight the boxing match would take place at, and now we have an answer. 187 lbs is the set weight limit, closer to Silva’s usual middleweight limit of 185lb than Paul’s 191lb cruiserweight size.

Speaking on the weight limit, Jake Paul has this to say to ESPN:

“The plan is for me to fight at 185 lbs going forward and that’s what I wanted this fight at, given it was the weight Anderson Silva fought at during his reign as the most dominant UFC champion ever.”

Explaining his reasoning for 187lbs further, Paul added:

“Anderson’s team asked if we could set the weight at 187, 2 pounds more than what I wanted. That level of professionalism and precision is appreciated, and of course, I agreed to his request.”

Jake Paul: A Man Of His Word?

Many will be reconsidering their initial perception of the Youtuber after this fight announcement, with Paul often criticized as a weight bully or fighting non-boxers. UFC head honcho Dana White even went as far as to suggest that Jake Paul would not call out Anderson Silva due to him being “around his size and actually good.” After this bout was made official, Paul was sure to rub White’s face in the news.

We now know this to be false, and with him looking to be more than accommodating to “The Spider,” it seems the YouTuber turned knockout distributor really does want to build a legitimate legacy for himself.

Should Paul take out Silva, he would have beaten three former MMA champions. With this in mind, Dana White, like much of the wider MMA community, will be hoping that Silva has retained enough of his legendary wizardry to hand Jake Paul his first defeat.

Are you surprised at the 187lb weight limit for the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva?