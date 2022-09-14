Jake Paul Shares Odds That He Fights Nate Diaz Next

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has addressed the possibility of him sharing the ring with MMA superstar Nate Diaz down the line.

After a 15-year presence in the UFC, Diaz fought out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279. While it appeared that he was set for a tough farewell opposite undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, issues on the scale for “Borz” resulted in the Stockton native facing fellow Octagon veteran Tony Ferguson.

And inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, Diaz thrilled the fanbase once more with a fourth-round submission victory over “El Cucuy” before taking to the microphone and reiterating his plan to explore options outside the UFC.

15 Years. 27 UFC Fights. A Real G.@NateDiaz209 pic.twitter.com/Bisb8mWdJf — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 13, 2022

Having also hinted towards a venture to the squared circle, claiming he’ll do what two-time rival Conor McGregor failed to do, discussion has turned to who the TUF 5 winner could step in-between the ropes to face.

In recent years, one name has been synonymous with MMA veterans lacing the boxing gloves — and talk of Diaz trying his hand at boxing hasn’t resulted in anything different.

Paul: ‘I’ll Slap The Stockton Out Of Diaz’

Since becoming the catalyst for the ongoing crossover boxing craze, online star Jake Paul has grown into a mainstream combat sports figure. In building a perfect 5-0 record, “The Problem Child” has knocked out former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren, as well as former UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley.

Next, following a pair of failed matchups against professional boxers, Paul is set to meet MMA GOAT contender Anderson Silva on October 29. And while his focus is solely on “The Spider” ahead of what many have branded the toughest test of his fighting career to date, Paul did recently address talk of a future Diaz scrap.

During a media scrum, Paul was asked whether he sees a matchup with Diaz “brewing” down the line now that he’s fought out his UFC contract.

“100%, I’d slap the Stockton out of him,” Paul said. “I’m focused on October 29, I have a crazy tough opponent in front of me in Anderson Silva, so that’s my main focus.”

Discourse surrounding a possible bout between Diaz and Paul has long existed, with the Stockton star hinting towards it earlier this year whilst requesting his release from the UFC. Having exited the promotion, it stands to reason that the meeting is a big step closer to coming to fruition.

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do pic.twitter.com/xyYSCBysLs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

