Jake Paul Trolls Tommy Fury & Molly Mae’s Pregnancy Reveal

Even when it comes to big personal adjustments, Jake Paul could not resist trolling Tommy Fury.

With multiple failed attempts to pit them against one another in the ring, there has been months’ worth of trash talk between Paul and Fury. The pair have thrown insults at each other over a variety of issues, not hesitating to bring family into it, with Tommy being the younger brother of heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury, and Jake being the younger brother of famed influencer Logan Paul.

Jake Paul Trolls Tommy Fury’s Pull Out Game

It was not siblings that was the subject of the most recent social media attack between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury though, as instead things got taken to a different level of personal. This time, the trolling centered around a major personal announcement made regarding the life of the former reality TV star.

News recently broke online, revealing that Fury and the woman that he fell in love with on Love Island, Molly Mae are expecting their first child. In response, Paul took the opportunity on Twitter to poke fun at the pull out game of his would-be opponent.

“Shocking. Tommy usually pulls out,” Paul quipped in response to the news.

Shocking. Tommy usually pulls out. https://t.co/EjXCOnhpaM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 25, 2022

This was unquestionably a great zinger from Jake Paul, who saw an opportunity to capitalize on a joke that has a limited window to be applied. It is, of course, a reference to the fact that Tommy Fury has withdrawn from two fights with the YouTube boxer, once due to health troubles and once because of visa issues, seemingly closing the door on a potential showdown between the two in the future.

As it stands, Paul is expected to take on Anderson Silva on October 29th, in his first fight since the second cancelled Fury bout. As for Tommy, there is no official word on when he will be back in the ring.

