Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Press Conference Highlights/ Faceoff

Jake Paul’s highly-anticipated return to the boxing ring against MMA legend Anderson Silva is officially in full pre-fight promotion mode.

Paul will face Silva on Oct. 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, AZ. The fight will take place over eight three-minute rounds and be fought at 187lbs, just a couple of pounds away from the weight in which Silva earned some of the biggest wins of his career in the UFC.

Paul was supposed to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in August but the event was canceled just days before the fight. Paul accused Rahman of attempting to change the agreed-upon weight at the last second.

Paul hasn’t fought since a knockout win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley last December. Silva most recently defeated UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz and Julio César Chávez Jr. in the boxing ring.

Paul and Silva came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their boxing fight at their first pre-fight press conference. You can check out some of the highlights, as well as their first faceoff, below.

Fighters Arrive

Dana White Challenged To Bet

Anderson Silva Dismisses Potential Tattoo Bet

.@SpiderAnderson is NOT down for a bet with @jakepaul if it involves getting a tattoo 😂#PaulSilva press conference is LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/kwNl4yFmkK pic.twitter.com/ZMu9prOLNZ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 12, 2022

Jake Paul Praises Childhood Idol Anderson Silva

.@jakepaul grew up idolizing @SpiderAnderson and now he gets to face him in the ring 🥊#PaulSilva kick-off press conference 📲 https://t.co/kwNl4yFmkK pic.twitter.com/B09hQiqQhp — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 12, 2022

Jake Paul Predicts Knockout

Faceoff

The first face-off 👀@jakepaul and @SpiderAnderson will meet in the ring on October 29 on SHO PPV 🔥 #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/slDKiIlzRK — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 12, 2022

Full Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva Press Conference #1

Are you excited for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva?