Jamahal Hill Explains Edge He Has Over Jiří Procházka

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill believes that his game is comparable to that of divisional champion Jiří Procházka — just better.

Hill has been a fast-moving train since arriving in the Octagon in 2020. After a successful debut year, which included a TKO win against promotional mainstay Ovince Saint Preux, “Sweet Dreams” fell to his first career defeat in gruesome fashion, suffering a dislocated elbow at the hands of jiu-jitsu ace Paul Craig.

But since that UFC 263 setback, Hill has been back to his best and charged to within touching distance of the 205-pound gold. After quickly rebounding with a first-round knockout victory over Jimmy Crute, the Chicago native has made it three in a row in 2022 with a pair of headlining KOs.

First came a highlight reel-worthy finish of Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 48, which he followed up by becoming the first man to stop one-time title challenger Thiago Santos since 2018 in his sophomore main event appearance last month at UFC Vegas 59.

SWEET DREAMS ARE MADE OF THIS! @JamahalH closes the show on a HISTORIC #UFCVegas59! pic.twitter.com/9xuVa7jw3u — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Now, having risen to #6 on the light heavyweight ladder, Hill has his eyes on the prize, and the man with whom it’s currently in the possession of.

And while he’ll require at least one more triumph inside the Octagon to book a date with Procházka, that hasn’t stopped Hill from sizing the Czech star up.

Hill: We Both Thrive In Chaos, But I Thrive More

During a recent appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Hill assessed his place in the 205-pound weight class and his chances against the reigning king.

After noting the major similarities between his and Procházka’s mindset and approach, “Sweet Dreams” claimed that his edge lies with the fact that he can do everything “Denisa” can, but at a higher quality.

“He’s a flow fighter, you know what I mean? That’s what I am,” Hill said. “He likes to cause chaos, and then use his ability to flow. It’s just natural feel. He’s got good natural instincts to flow through the chaos. The more chaotic it gets — just like the Santos fight. That may have seen crazy and wild, but to me, that’s just work.

“If I gotta take a little bit to stay where I need to be to give what I need to give, I understand that. Jiří is like that. He flows, he causes chaos, and then he flows through the chaos,” Hill added. “He lands big shots. He’s a physical freak. I just think I do those things better, from what I see. My flow is stronger, my technique is sharper, and I’m more dynamic.”

Like Hill, “chaos” is certainly an apt adjective to attach to the relatively short UFC career of Procházka. After arriving in 2020, the Czech light heavyweight maintained his reputation as a knockout artist by brutally sleeping Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

Making the most of his quick ascension to the top, “Denisa” secured his place on the throne by submitting Glover Teixeira with a last gasp choke at UFC 275 this past June.

🤯@JIRI_BJP GETS THE SUBMISSION IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!!! #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/A2v5S1YCTS — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

With Procházka’s first defense looking likely to come in the form of a rematch with Teixeira at UFC 282 in December, Hill’s pool of possible top-five opponents includes former champ Jan Blachowicz, surging Dagestani Magomed Ankalaev, “Rocket” Aleksandar Rakić, and one-time title challenger Anthony Smith.

Do you agree with Jamahal Hill’s assessment?