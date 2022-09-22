LFA Strawweight Champ Jaqueline Amorim Has Signed With The UFC

Jaqueline Amorim is the newest member of the UFC strawweight division.

The UFC strawweight division is growing. There are so many talented ladies in the division and it might be the most stacked of the female division at this time. Now there will be some more firepower at 115 pounds. The LFA strawweight champion Jaqueline Amorim has just signed a contract to join the UFC.

Amorim is just getting started in her MMA career. She is 6-0 so far as a professional but has an impressive Brazilian jiu-jitsu background. The news of her signing was firsts reported by Nolan King of MMA Junkie.

LFA women’s strawweight champion Jaqueline Amorim (6-0) has signed with the UFC, per her manager @BrianButler_Au.



Amorim is a multitime IBJJF champion and widely considered one of the best prospects at 115 pounds. No debut set yet. pic.twitter.com/WQL3g1sdHM — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 21, 2022

Amorim first started practicing BJJ as a child in Brazil and has worked her way up to the rank of black belt. She has won numerous BJJ championships including two IBJJF World Championships. Now she is on her way to the big show.

Jaqueline Amorim Says Joining The UFC Is A Childhood Dream

“Its official!! Ya girl is in the UFC!!” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s a beginning of dream coming true, since I started BJJ when I was 6 year old and I used to watch mma on the tv with my dad, I knew I wanted to do this to my life and the day is finally here. Thank you my management team and my coaches, you guys are awesome! We trusted the process and paid off. Thank you @ufc for the opportunity I can’t wait to fight under the big lights!!”

Amorim will join the ranks with some of the best at 115 pounds. As a specialist in BJJ, a potential matchup between Amorim and Mackenzie Dern could be an interesting one. The date for her UFC debut has not yet been announced. Her last fight in LFA was last weekend at LFA 142. She scored a win that night over Ashley Nichols by first-round armbar.

Who do you want to see Jaqueline Amorim face in her UFC debut?