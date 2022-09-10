Jingliang Reacts To Constant Replays Of Chimaev Beating Him

UFC welterweight contender Li Jingliang has discussed how it feels to be made to relive his crushing loss to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their appearances tonight.

While Chimaev is set to face Kevin Holland in a catchweight grudge match, Jingliang will have a short-notice bout of his own.

Less than two months on from his knockout win against Muslim Salikhov at UFC Long Island, “The Leech” has answered the call for a quick turnaround, and he’ll now collide with fellow striker Daniel Rodriguez.

While he’ll enter the Las Vegas-held event off the back of an impressive win, he’ll be doing so following a week where his most recent setback has been played over and over again.

Last October, Jingliang stepped into the cage with rising star Chimaev for what was the Chechen-born Swede’s first appearance in over a year. Falling victim to “Borz” and his inevitable rise to the top, the Chinese fighter was dominated and choked unconscious inside one round in Abu Dhabi.

But despite his place on the same card as Chimaev representing a constant reminder of the devastating setback, Jingliang is using it positively ahead of his showdown with Rodriguez.

Jingliang: ‘Reliving Chimaev Loss Inspires Me’

During his appearance at UFC 279 media day on Wednesday, Jingliang was asked whether it was frustrating to constantly relive his defeat to Chimaev, who he had a respectful interaction with early in fight week.

Instead of seeing it as an annoyance, “The Leech” claimed that the memory of his rough night on Fight Island will ‘inspire’ him having accepted that anything can happen in the fight game.

“No, it inspires me. I feel happy for him. You know, anything can happen in this game,” Jingliang said. “If I was the winner that night, maybe I’d be in the main card tonight and they reveal the highlight (of me beating him)…

“But from the winning and losing, you also can see how people judge you and who really supports you. So you can see some different things from the failure. So to me, it’s more important than the win,” Jingliang added.

While Chimaev has quickly advanced towards the gold since his date in the cage with Jingliang, the Chinese standout remains towards the bottom of the rankings.

But having rebounded against Salikhov, “The Leech” will be targeting a win streak later tonight, and a step towards closing the gap on his former rival on the welterweight ladder.

