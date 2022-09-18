Fighters React To Pyfer’s TKO Win Over Amedovski In UFC Debut

Joe Pyfer got his UFC career off to a roaring start with an impressive TKO win over Alen Amedovski at UFC Vegas 60.

The 26-year-old entered the evening with a considerable amount of hype after earning a UFC contract on Contender Series in July. The first few minutes of his bout with Amedovski were fairly low output, although Pyfer largely controlled the center of the Octagon throughout.

Keeping Amedovski on the back foot paid off for “Bodybagz” when he landed a huge right hand that put the 34-year-old down against the cage. Pfyer stood over Amedovski and landed a single follow-up punch before the fight was stopped with just over a minute left in the first round.

KNOCKED DOWN AND WENT OUT 🤯



WHAT A DEBUT FOR JOE PYFER AT #UFCVEGAS60

Fighters React To Pyfer’s Victory

A successful UFC debut was a memorable way to spend his 26th birthday, and Pyfer had a number of fighters celebrating along with him after the win.

If you don’t know Joe Pyfer’s story…what he dealt with as a child…you need to read up. Inspiring on every level to see where he is now. #bejoepyfer #UFCVegas60 — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) September 18, 2022

Beautiful faint lead uppercut to the cross — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

Be joe Pyfer! @joe_pyfer96 I love you brother so proud of you ❤️ — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) September 18, 2022

No really , be joe pyfer #UFCApex60 — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) September 18, 2022

Pyfer has now finished 3-straight opponents after losing his first Contender Series bout to Dustin Stoltzfus in 2020.

