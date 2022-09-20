Joe Rogan Specifies When He’ll Stop Working For The UFC

UFC commentator and podcasting megastar Joe Rogan plans on leaving his commentating gig once UFC President Dana White calls it quits.

Rogan has been a mainstay of UFC broadcasts and events since he first joined the company as a backstage and post-fight interviewer at UFC 12: Judgement Day in Feb. 1997. He was the right-hand man for former UFC play-by-play broadcaster Mike Goldberg and remains in the same role alongside Jon Anik.

Rogan remains a part of the UFC’s broadcasts out of his love for fighting. A former Taekwondo standout, he has brought insight and analysis on a variety of styles in the Octagon.

Some UFC fans have wondered when Rogan will opt to leave his UFC broadcasting gig entirely, especially following his lucrative podcasting deal with Spotify. He has now given us a greater insight into when he’ll stop working for the UFC.

When Dana White Leaves, Joe Rogan Says He’ll Leave UFC Gig

Image: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was asked when he plans on leaving the broadcasting booth.

“If Dana (White) leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said. “That’s in my contract.”

White seems firm on remaining with the UFC for the foreseeable future as the promotion’s president. He stayed on even after the $4 billion sale of the UFC to WME-IMG back in 2016.

It’s uncertain if Rogan will travel to Abu Dhabi for the UFC’s next pay-per-view event with UFC 280 on Oct. 22. He’s almost always a part of the PPV broadcasts except for some international events.

Rogan’s recent comments hint that those wondering how long he’ll remain with the UFC should keep a close eye on White’s plans.

What are your thoughts on Joe Rogan’s admission?