John Dodson Reveals The Biggest Regret Of His UFC Career

John Dodson had an amazing run in the UFC, but there is one thing he regrets about his time there.

During his UFC run, John Dodson was one of the best flyweights around. From 2011 to 2020, Dodson racked up ten wins in two different divisions. He holds wins over some of the best lighter-weight fighters ever, including TJ Dillashaw, and Pedro Munhoz. Dodson has now moved on with his career and is making a name for himself in bare-knuckle boxing.

Dodson is coming off an impressive win over Ryan Benoit in his BKFC debut on Aug. 27. Dodson looked as if he hadn’t lost a step since his UFC days. In a recent interview with Sherdog.com, Dodson revealed his biggest regret from his UFC days.

“The only regret is that I didn’t get the UFC title. I got the title of being The Ultimate Fighter champion, the season 14 champion, but the one that I really want is I wanted one of those belts,” he said. “So hopefully, I can go ahead and knock out as many people in the bare-knuckle at 125 since I’ll be coming back down to flyweight then the UFC might recognize, hey, John might still be a dangerous threat at 125 or with any other organizations. Like if I can go to ONE FC, Rizin, I’m down and take it whatever I can.”

John Dodson Can’t Rule Out A Return To MMA If An Opportunity Comes Through

During his UFC tenure, Dodson challenged for the title twice. At the time the champion was Demetrious Johnson. Johnson was a dominant champion who defended his title 11 times. He was virtually unstoppable at the time and although Dodson put up a good fight, was never able to defeat Johnson. Dodson is still in search of a belt and if it doesn’t come in BKFC, he would be open to an MMA return.

“MMA is still going to be one part of the things that I need to go ahead and do and take care of for the rest of my life,” he explained. “So if an MMA-type fight comes through, I gotta go take it just because of the fact that I still have those goals of being a pretty much being a mixed martial arts champion.”

Dodson also mentioned possibly wanting another shot at Johnson who now fights for ONE Championship. If his performance on Aug. 27 shows anything, it is that he is still one of the best flyweights in the world.

