Johnny Walker Prepares Retirement Window If Title Not Won

As exciting of a fighter as he is, if Johnny Walker can’t be the best in the world, he does not plan on sticking around in the sport.

From the moment he arrived in the UFC, Walker was setting the sport on fire with his exciting yet bizarre antics, and making a name based on his unique and over the top personality and fighting style. While his career has seen some highs and lows, and his last five fights have seen him turn in an uninspiring 1-4 record, he is someone who is always worth tuning in to see.

Johnny Walker is All or Nothing

Johnny Walker has perhaps his most important fight ahead of him, as he looks to snap a two-fight skid and reaffirm his position in the light heavyweight division by taking on Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279. However, he is thinking about the bigger picture heading into this fight.

Speaking in a recent interview, Walker explained that he has a plan outlined of how the next five years of his career will go. He says that if he is not able to get to the title by then, he will make the decision to leave MMA behind altogether.

“I want to keep active because I promised myself in the next five years I have to become champ. If not, I’m just going to quit. Five years. If I don’t get close, I’ll just change professions and do other things with my life.”

In five year’s time, Johnny Walker will be 35 years of age, which is a reasonable stopping point, especially if he is not in title consideration. Time will tell how his career plays out, but the next stop in the road is his bout with Ion Cutelaba later tonight.

