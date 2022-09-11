Fighters React To Johnny Walker’s Submission Over Ion Cutelaba

Johnny Walker is back in the win column, and he will not be denied.

Coming into UFC 279, Walker was in desperate need of a win, having gone 1-4 in his last five fights, including a knockout defeat in his outing prior to facing the always intense Ion Cutelaba.

This was precisely what he was able to achieve too, scoring a massive first round submission victory and showing that he has been developing his overall MMA game, before following it up with his infamous worm dance.

Fighters React To Johnny Walker’s Win

It was hard to imagine seeing Johnny Walker get a win via submission over Ion Cutelaba, with the odds being as high as 14:1 for that to happen in this contest. As a result, it is very unsurprising that the MMA world was abuzz with their thoughts and reactions of the big win.

“Walker by submission 😳😳😳 WTF?” Francis Ngannou wrote on Twitter, encapsulating many onlooker’s thoughts.

Walker by submission 😳😳😳

WTF? — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022

“Bravo 👏🏼” wrote John Kavanagh, who has been coaching Walker in recent fights and likely helped to contribute to his victory in this contest as well.

“I was hoping Johnny Walker jumped into joe rogans arms,” said Brian “Boom” Kelleher.

I was hoping Johnny Walker jumped into joe rogans arms #UFC279 — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) September 11, 2022

“Heeeeeeres Johnny 🔥🔥” commented rising prospect Terrance McKinney.

Heeeeeeres Johnny 🔥🔥 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022

“Johnny Walker looked brand new out there tonight !” said middleweight contender Derek Brunson.

Johnny Walker looked brand new out there tonight ! #UFC279 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 11, 2022

This was undoubtedly a massive win for Johnny Walker, who likely needed to get a victory in order to stay on the UFC roster and continue towards his goal of the title. Add to that the fact that he shocked the world by scoring a submission victory of all things, and it is hard to deny that the always entertaining Brazilian light heavyweight contender will be looking to keep this momentum going moving forward.

What was your reaction to Johnny Walker’s surprising submission over Ion Cutelaba?