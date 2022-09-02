Jones Encourages & Advises Pereira Ahead Of Adesanya Bout

Jon Jones doesn’t want Alex Pereira to give UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya any footage to analyze ahead of their upcoming title fight.

Pereira is set to face Adesanya at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The matchup is a trilogy of their two earlier matchups competing in Glory Kickboxing, with Pereira being the only man to ever knock out Adesanya.

Jones has taken notice of Pereira’s fast rise in the UFC. In his UFC debut, Pereira knocked out Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268 before sleeping Sean Strickland with a left hook at UFC 276.

Jones has been impressed by Pereira’s skillset and will likely be rooting for him against his on-and-off adversary Adesanya. Despite this, he thinks Pereira needs to make one specific change to how he promotes himself on social media.

Jon Jones Warns Alex Pereira To Not Show Too Much For Israel Adesanya

Pereira recently posted some footage of himself sparring on his Instagram page ahead of the UFC 281 fight.

Pereira’s post prompted Jones to respond and give the contender some advice when it comes to showing off.

Screenshot of Jon Jones’ comment on Alex Pereira’s post

“Be careful not to show Izzy too much champ,” Jones commented. “I honestly don’t think it will matter though. It’s yours.”

Jones and Adesanya have a checkered past. They have gone at it on social media on numerous occasions over the years and talks of a future fight between them have continued to gauge interest from fans.

Pereira could defeat Adesanya in combat sports for the third time and cap off his fast rise in the UFC with a middleweight championship. In light of Jones’ recent advice, Pereira may opt to take a more conservative approach to what he shows during his camp.

Do you agree with Jon Jones’ advice to Alex Pereira?