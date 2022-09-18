Jose Aldo Has Officially Retired From MMA

The King of Rio has laid his crown to rest, as former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has decided to retire from the sport or MMA.

After dropping down to bantamweight, Aldo has some success that eventually led to a fight with top prospect Merab Dvalishvili, a bout that he would lose in a one-sided decision, essentially ending his aspirations to regain gold on the spot. Apparently, if he is not able to be the best in the world, he is not interested in competing, as according to reports the Brazilian legend decided that he wants to retire from MMA, heeding the advice of his coach.

José Aldo entra em acordo com UFC e se aposenta do MMA | combate | ge – Apuração em parceria com @zeca_geraldo https://t.co/XNl9Mw86rx — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) September 18, 2022

The Legendary Career of Jose Aldo

There is a lot to tell when describing the story of Jose Aldo; frankly more than what can be properly articulated in a simple news article. While the wider supply of casual MMA fans may simply remember him for his rivalry with Conor McGregor, the ended with a 13-second knockout, or his pair of fights with Max Holloway, there is much more to the story than just that.

After surviving the favelas of Brazil, Aldo signed with the WEC, winning and defending the promotion’s featherweight title twice, before merging with the UFC and becoming that promotion’s inaugural champion. From there, he racked up 7 additional title defenses, compiling an 18-fight unbeaten run before that aforementioned fateful meeting with McGregor.

Even after losing the title, gaining it back, and losing it again, when most fans had written off Aldo, he proved the naysayers wrong with a surprise late career move to 135lb, where he would fight once again for the title, ultimately coming up short to Petr Yan. After this still, he would not be denied another three-pack of wins, before finally suffering his final defeat before retiring with one fight left on his UFC contract, and a record of 31-8.

At the end of the day, while fans are devastated at the news that Jose Aldo announced his retirement, there was nothing left for him to prove after establishing himself amongst the greatest fighters to ever do it. Now he can ride off into the sunset, leaving behind a legacy of leg kicks, liver punches, and a whole lot of gold.

What was your favorite Jose Aldo moment?