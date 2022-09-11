Photo: José Aldo Gets A New Look

Former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo has gone through a bit of a change.

Many people wrote Aldo off after his losses to Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, but he proved this not to be the case after a move down to bantamweight refreshed his career for a time. While he was not able to capture gold again, he did fight for the title at 135lb and has put up some excellent fights against the best the division has to offer.

Jose Aldo Unveils New Sleeve

One thing that has been a constant through the ups and downs of the career of José Aldo is his love for his family, which has motivated him to succeed over the years. He recently decided to show his love for his family in a massive way, as he showed with a post to his Instagram page.

In this post, Aldo explains that he went to Brazilian tattoo artist Rodrigo Borges to get started on a sleeve on his right arm. The former champ explained that this sleeve, which still needs to be finished on the inside of his arm, is intended to represent family, with a pride of lions making up the majority of the black and white piece.

“We started the tattoo on the family side, we still have to close the inside of the arm. Thank @rodrigoborgestatto it was great brother!” Aldo captioned in Portuguese.

It is clear from looking at the design, that Aldo and the artist put a lot of thought and time into how this would represent his family. It will be interesting to see how it looks when the inside is finished, as there appears to be a lot of finer details within the design that clearly tell the story of a champion’s family.

As far as his professional fighting career goes, Aldo is coming off of a disheartening setback after dropping a decision to Merab Dvalishvili, which snapped a three-fight winning streak. Time will tell who he will square off against in his return to the Octagon, provided he does return, but you can certainly bet that it will not be an easy fight.

What are your thoughts on José Aldo’s new sleeve?