Kamaru Usman: I Have More UK Fans Than Leon Edwards

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is preparing for warm reception in the UK for his anticipated trilogy with Leon Edwards.

Usman lost to Edwards via fifth-round knockout at UFC 278 just weeks ago in Salt Lake City. After Usman seemed close to coasting towards another successful welterweight title defense, Edwards caught Usman with a head kick to gain the title

Edwards became just the second English champion in UFC history and the first since Michael Bisping earned the middleweight belt. Fans greeted him with a relatively small entourage at a UK airport after the victory.

Ahead of what is arguably one of the biggest trilogies in UFC history, Usman feels confident he’ll get plenty of love from UK fans.

Kamaru Usman Feels He’ll Be “Well-Represented” In UK Trilogy With Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman (Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Usman made a bold claim regarding Edwards’ support in the UK.

“Now you’re in their country, which honestly, I think imma have more fans in his country than he will,” Usman said. “That’s no knock on Leon. I like Leon; I really do. Half of England is Africa. There’s a lot of Nigerians in England, a lot of Nigerians. He knows there’s a lot of Nigerians and Jamaicans. But I think I will be well represented in England.”

Usman has blossomed into a global star since picking up massive knockouts over the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. Usman is enjoying the feeling of relief that comes when a champion loses their title, though he’s looking forward to exacting revenge against Edwards.

If the UFC’s plan comes to fruition, Usman is confident he’ll have a large following across the pond.

Do you think Kamaru Usman will have a large fanbase in attendance for the planned UK trilogy with Leon Edwards?