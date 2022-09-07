Kamaru Usman Pushing Back Retirement After Loss To Edwards

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman feels rejuvenated and isn’t willing to leave the fight game anytime soon following UFC 278.

Usman lost to Leon Edwards via fifth-round head kick knockout at UFC 278. After appearing to be on his way to coasting to another successful welterweight title defense, it all fell apart with less than a minute in the fight.

Usman has taken the loss in stride and has given Edwards his due for one of the most iconic head kicks in the history of the sport. Many wondered how Usman would handle the lone blemish of his UFC tenure and just his second professional loss overall.

If his recent comments are any indication, Usman is ready to return stronger than ever. This is a welcomed sight for many of his fans after he recently hinted at retiring after a few more UFC fights.

Kamaru Usman Details New Mindset Regarding Retirement

USA Today

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Usman expressed a desire to capitalize on unfinished business before he retires.

“I used to say, aw man, maybe a couple more fights and then I’m done,” Usman said. “But with the newfound hunger that Leon has sparked, I think we’ll do this a little bit more.

Usman went on to detail what he would’ve aimed for had he beaten Edwards at UFC 278.

“This was my road map: my road map was beat Leon, in the way that I wanted to, and go to 205, beat Jiří Procházka, defend with Jan, come back down and defend with Khamzat, and then if Conor wanted it or Canelo, then after I’d probably sail off.”

Usman’s light heavyweight move will have to wait as he gets ready for the trilogy with Edwards. The UFC is planning on hosting the trilogy fight in the UK, potentially at a stadium venue.

Usman wants to walk away from fighting on his terms and feels he has plenty of foes to take out before he calls it a career.

Do you expect a different Kamaru Usman in a trilogy fight with Leon Edwards?