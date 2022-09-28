Kelvin Gastelum’s Return Date & Opponent Revealed

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum will face the fast-rising Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14th.

La Sueur first reported news of the Gastelum vs. Imavov booking.

Gastelum will make his UFC return following his withdrawal from a UFC 273 fight against Dricus du Plessis. He underwent knee surgery and has been sidelined ever since.

Gastelum has struggled since an interim UFC middleweight title loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 236. He’s lost five of his last six fights overall after consecutive wins over Jacare Souza and Michael Bisping.

Gastelum earned a shot in the UFC back in 2013 after defeating Uriah Hall for The Ultimate Fighter 17 title. He went on to win his first four Octagon appearances against Jake Ellenberger and Rick Story.

Gastelum has also picked up wins over the likes of former UFC title challenger Johny Hendricks and Nate Marquardt during his UFC tenure.

Gastelum will face a tough test in the form of Imavov, who is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Paris. He’s also finished Edmen Shahbazyan and Ian Heinisch during his three-fight winning streak.

Gastelum vs. Imavov will headline the Jan. 14 event and will also feature a flyweight matchup between Jeff Molina and Jimmy Flick. The location and venue for the card have yet to be announced.

