Khabib: Oliveira Won’t Show Up Vs. Makhachev, Dariush Will Sub

If former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s prophecy is any indication, the UFC may want to prepare for a backup to Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira will face Nurmagomedov’s protégé, Islam Makhachev, for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. The matchup puts the recently vacated former champion against the rising contender Makhachev.

Nurmagomedov, to the surprise of few, is predicting a dominant performance from Makhachev against Oliveira. While many won’t find this as much of a surprise, his most recent admission could be found to be shocking.

Nurmagomedov doesn’t believe that Oliveira will show up on fight night and will force the UFC to roll with the backup, Beneil Dariush, to face Makhachev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts Charles Oliveira Won’t Show For UFC 280

In a recent tweet, Nurmagomedov made the bold declaration ahead of UFC 280.

I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.



Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 16, 2022

Oliveira vacated the lightweight title due to missing weight ahead of his UFC 274 showdown with Justin Gaethje. He would go on to submit Gaethje in the first round to earn the top contender spot.

Makhachev has won 10 straight fights, including most recently against Bobby Green and Dan Hooker. He and Dariush were supposed to face off in February before Dariush suffered a leg injury.

Dariush recently admitted that he’s the backup to Oliveira/Makhachev should anything happen with the main event. For now, he will face Mateusz Gamrot on the main card in a three-round lightweight bout.

Oliveira doesn’t have a history of running away from a fight, though Nurmagomedov feels the pressure of fighting in Abu Dhabi will be too much for the Brazilian star.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s prediction? Will Charles Oliveira withdraw?