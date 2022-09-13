Khabib: Chimaev Needs Muslims Around For Guidance

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to see Khamzat Chimaev surround himself with a better inner circle.

Chimaev defeated Kevin Holland via first-round submission in the UFC 279 co-main event on Saturday. He was supposed to face Nate Diaz in the main event before missing weight by nearly eight pounds on Friday.

Chimaev’s weight miss forced UFC President Dana White and the rest of the brass to get creative with how to move forward. They ended up mixing up three different matchups with Tony Ferguson taking Chimaev’s headlining spot.

Chimaev turned from fan favorite to heel in a matter of hours due to his weight-cutting debacle. He was viciously booed by the T-Mobile Arena crowd before, during, and after his win over Holland.

To remain disciplined and on track in his career, Nurmagomedov feels Chimaev should take a closer look at the character and values of his camp.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Feels Khamzat Chimaev Should Have More Muslims Around

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports



During a recent event for the non-profit Human Appeal, Nurmagomedov gave Chimaev some advice when it comes to who he chooses to surround himself with.

“If you are a Muslim, you should have good people around you – Muslims who can say: ‘Hey, don’t do this,’” Nurmagomedov said. “I recently watched the weigh-in of Khamzat Chimaev. I followed what was happening with his weight and looked at his team. There are no Muslims around him and this is very bad. Because if you are a Muslim, you need good, strong people around you. [They] will say: “Come back, do this.

“When you become famous and rich, when you gain power and [around you] there are no people who will give advice or you do not listen to them, then something will happen. You need good people, even if you don’t like it, you need them.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Nurmagomedov is a devout Muslim and is one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the Octagon. He retired following a win over Justin Gaethje in 2020 and has turned his focus towards fight promoting.

Nurmagomedov and Chimaev have had a complicated history. The two stars had been rumored to have beef with one another after Chimaev claimed he would “smash” Nurmagomedov in a hypothetical matchup.

Any bad blood between Nurmagomedov and Chimaev has seemed to subside, though Nurmagomedov feels Chimaev needs to make some significant changes if he wants to become an all-time great.

