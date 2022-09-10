Mini Khabib Drops Intel On Chimaev’s UFC 279 Weight Miss

It appears very possible that Khamzat Chimaev had no particular interest in making the welterweight limit for his UF 279 bout with Nate Diaz.

After a pre-fight press conference that erupted into pandemonium and was canceled before it really ever began, fans knew that the remaining build-up to UFC 279 was going to be wild. After all, not only did Chimaev start a fight with his main event dance partner in Diaz, but things apparently began when he went after Kevin Holland.

However, few expected for the Chechen prospect to miss weight in a huge way at the Friday morning weigh-ins, ahead of UFC 279. Nevertheless, this was precisely the case, as he took the scales and came in a staggering 7.5lb over the welterweight limit, flipping off the cameras and reacting in the most nonchalant way possible.

Khamzat Chimaev Caught In The Act

Following this massively botched weigh-in attempt, fans were wondering what was the cause of Khamzat Chimaev coming in as heavy as he did.

According to a post from Twitter user Mini Khabib, she ran into Chimaev at a restaurant, mere hours before the UFC 279 weigh-ins, where he was allegedly enjoying some sparkling water and food rather than finishing up his weight cut. She backed this up with a picture that she took with him, during this apparent encounter.

“Ran into Khamzat Chimaev He was hanging out at a restaurant for hours drinking sparkling water and eating the night before weigh ins and now Khamzat misses weight . I was worried all night about this when I saw it.hope the fight still happens tomorrow,” she wrote.

The exact specifics of how much he was eating and drinking are unclear, but regardless this is a questionable look for Khamzat Chimaev at best. Dana White did state Friday when announcing the UFC 279 lineup changes that doctors informed Chimaev to stop cutting weight due to complications, which was the reason he came in so much over the limit.

Time will tell how this weekend will ultimately play out, and if the Nate Diaz bout actually happens, but there is no denying UFC 279 has been one of the wildest fight weeks in UFC history.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev intended to miss weight?